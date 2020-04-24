In today’s daily update (Friday, April 24, 2020) on COVID-19 for the State of Nebraska, Governor Pete Ricketts announced that new Directed Health Measures (DHM) will be announced which will affect houses of worship and restaurants.
All details aren’t yet available, however, the governor said the 10-person rule for houses of worship will be eased state-wide of of May 4.
The first weekend the new restrictions will be in effect is the weekend of May 9-10.
Lt. Governor Mike Foley is working with faith leaders across the state to develop guidelines. At this time, those guidelines include: Attendance will be allowed at churches and synagogues and other religious places under specific conditions, one of which is that members of households living together can be seated together, however, households will be required to maintain distance of six feet from each other. There will be no passing of things. Guidelines for for communion and sanitizers pews and areas between services will be provided. Church services, weddings and funerals can be held, as long as attendees follow the social distancing guidelines. People who are vulnerable should not attend these services.
The governor said restrictions on nursing homes will not be eased at this time.
In addition, a new DHM will be in effect May 4 for several, but not all, public health districts affecting restaurants and daycare.
For specified health districts, restaurants will be allowed to open to 50-percent capacity for in-house dining. There will be a maximum of six people per party and each party must be separated by six feet. Diners will be able to order an alcoholic drink with a meal when available but not able to go to a bar to drink. Self-serve buffets will not be allowed. Employees must wear masks.
Daycare restrictions will be eased to allow 15 children per room, up from 10.
There will also be easing of restrictions in some health districts that will allow salons and barbershops to resume business. One of the guidelines will be that both the patron and worker wear masks.
Bars and movie theaters are to remain closed until May 31.
These new DHMs will be in effect May 4 for the Loup Basin Public Heath District which is Blaine, Custer, Garfield, Greeley, Howard, Loup, Sherman, Valley and Wheeler counties.
Other health districts included are East Central, Four Corners, North Central, Northeast, Panhandle, Southeast and Southwest.
The governor reminded the public that the 10-person rule still applies to Memorial Day celebrations. “Celebrate with people in your household,” Ricketts said.
Ask how he thought the State was doing, Ricketts said, "Our plan is working. Certainly we have areas of hot spots we need to manage. If you take those out, Nebraska is doing very well. Overall, Nebraska is doing really, really well. We've slowed the spread of the virus."
