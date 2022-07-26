2021 summit Gov Ricketts

Gov. Ricketts (right) interviews former Iowa Governor and U.S. Ambassador to China Terry Branstad during the 2021 summit. Register for the 2022 summit at govsummit.nebraska.gov.

 Nebraska Governor's Office

LINCOLN – Governor Pete Ricketts, the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED), and the Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) encourage Nebraskans to register for the Governor’s Ag and Economic Development Summit on Wednesday, Aug.  10, 2022, at the Younes Conference Center in Kearney.

Registration for the event is now open at govsummit.nebraska.gov.  U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, Daniel J. Kritenbrink, will be the keynote speaker.

