Legislature Norris Chamber

The Norris Legislative Chamber in the Nebraska State Capitol.

June 1, 2023 - LINCOLN, NEB. - Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen issued the following statement regarding the end of the 2023 legislative session.

"Today, I am proud to report that, in the face of extraordinary challenges, the will of the people of Nebraska has prevailed and our state has implemented once-in-a-generation conservative policies during the 2023 legislative session. The accomplishments of the this session were only possible because of the strong partnerships and winning coalition we have built in the Legislature. Together, we have passed legislation that will protect, train, and keep our kids in Nebraska; provide transformational property, business, and income tax relief; grow agriculture and our economy; and defend our conservative Nebraska values."

