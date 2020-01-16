Broken Bow, NE (68822)

Today

Periods of snow this morning will transition to a light wintry mix for the afternoon. High 33F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice expected..

Tonight

Light freezing rain this evening...then some clearing overnight. Windy at times. Low near 20F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.