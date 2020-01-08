Today (Jan. 8, 2020) Governor Pete Ricketts announced he would host a town hall in Broken Bow on Thursday, Jan. 16 during his State of the State fly around. The Governor invites the public to attend the event.
“Nebraskans are invited to join Governor Ricketts during his upcoming State of the State fly around,” Taylor Gage, the Governor’s Director of Strategic Communications, said. “This is a great opportunity to hear an update on how our state is growing, and about the Governor’s plans for property tax relief during the 2020 legislative session. The Governor looks forward to visiting directly with you about how we can move our state forward together.”
The Governor will make remarks before taking questions. This event is open to the public.
What: Governor Ricketts’ State of the State Town Hall in Broken Bow
Note: Members of the public are welcome to bring their own brown bag lunch to enjoy during the town hall.
When: 12-1 p.m. CT, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
Where: Broken Bow Town Hall, Chamber of Commerce Office, 424 South 8th Avenue, Suite 4, Broken Bow, Neb.
Questions regarding the event should be directed to the Governor’s Office at 402-471-2244.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.