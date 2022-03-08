It appears the system that is bringing snow to Nebraska tomorrow (March 9, 2022) and Thursday has shifted south, according to National Weather Service Office in North Platte, Neb.
Forecast totals are now in the 2 - 3 inch range for northern Custer County and 4 - 6 in the southern part of the county. As of early Tuesday, Broken Bow is forecast for just over 3 and a half inches.
The heaviest accumulation of snow, 6 - 8 inches, now stretches from Sidney to Ogallala, then south to Imperial, Curtis, Holdrege and Geneva. McCook looks like it’s still in the bullseye for a possible 8 to 12 inches.
An area from Alliance to North Platte to Grand Island are in a band for 4 - 6 inches of snow while the Sandhills and north central Nebraska are forecast for 3 - 4 inches with lesser amounts further north.
Snow fall is expected to begin as early as Tuesday afternoon in northern Nebraska and spread overnight into Wednesday morning. The greatest snowfall is expected Wednesday and Wednesday evening, tapering off Thursday morning.
Blowing snow will be possible and there may be slick roads Wednesday morning. Wind chills are expected in the single digits and negatives values Wednesday through Saturday. posing a risk for frostbite and hypothermia to people and animals outdoors.
A Winter Storm Watch remains in effect for Wednesday and Thursday for much of Nebraska along and south of Hwy 2.
