Triple Blessed Boutique on the north side of the Square has almost doubled its square footage.
Owner Jamie Eberle purchased the vacant store front next to the boutique early this year. The wall between the store and the former Ache and Pain Barber shop was knocked down.
"Once we took down that wall, the light was amazing," Eberle said.
On Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, Eberle and Triple Blessed were presented a Broken Bow Chamber of Commerce GROW Award for the renovation.
Construction began in mid-September and was finished at the end of October. The boutique has new flooring, a jeans wall and a lot more space! The boutique sells women's clothing. Located at 817 South D Street, the store is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. The phone number is 308-767-2029.
