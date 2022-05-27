Borders Law in Broken Bow was presented a GROW Award by the Broken Bow Chamber of Commerce today (Friday, May 27, 2022).
Mike Borders, attorney and owner, moved his offices from South D Street in Broken Bow to 535 S. 10th Avenue, the former home of Farm Credit Services, in December of 2021. The interior of the building was renovated, providing the law firm with a lot more space than they had at their previous location. Borders said he had two different locations right by each other on D Street and was in the previous location 10 to 12 years.
Mike Borders has practiced law in Broken Bow since 1996. Mullen native Matt Furrow is an attorney at Borders Law as well. "This is a great area, a great town, a great county," Borders said. Borders Law offers services in all types of law.
