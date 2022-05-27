The Broken Bow Chamber of Commerce presented a GROW Award to Cynthia Huhman, owner of Nebraska Pasture Door. The business offers a wide selection of graphic t-shirts as well as custom design and embroidery.
Huhman started the business in Merna in March, 2021, mainly with graphic design t-shirts. Since then, Deb Bryner who owned Deb's Custom Embroidery approached Huhman and asked if she would be interested in buying the business as Bryner was preparing to retire.
Huhman opened at 411 S. 9th Avenue in Broken Bow, on the west side of the Square, March 15. Available for design and purchase are t-shirts, caps, jackets, spirit wear, business wear and gift items.
