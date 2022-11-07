Jim Pillen Broken Bow Nov 3 2022

Jim Pillen, center, Republican candidate for Nebraska Governor, spoke to a crowd of about two dozen people Nov. 3, 2022 in Broken Bow.

 Donnis Hueftle-Bullock

Gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen named statewide broadband access and four-lane roads as two priorities of his administration, if he is Nebraska’s next governor. However, even before that, he’s focused on Nebraska’s next generation. “It’s about our kids,” he said. “Out future is about our kids.’

Pillen spoke to a group of about two dozen at the One Box Convention Center Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, saying it’s important that young people know how incredible Nebraska is. “We have extraordinary and successful people who have created incredible jobs but who know about it? We don’t talk about it,” he said. “As your governor, I will be your chief bragging officer. Our kids have to know there are incredible opportunities here.”

