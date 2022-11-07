Gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen named statewide broadband access and four-lane roads as two priorities of his administration, if he is Nebraska’s next governor. However, even before that, he’s focused on Nebraska’s next generation. “It’s about our kids,” he said. “Out future is about our kids.’
Pillen spoke to a group of about two dozen at the One Box Convention Center Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, saying it’s important that young people know how incredible Nebraska is. “We have extraordinary and successful people who have created incredible jobs but who know about it? We don’t talk about it,” he said. “As your governor, I will be your chief bragging officer. Our kids have to know there are incredible opportunities here.”
Pillen said it is critical that Nebraska transform school funding. “There are 244 school districts. Of those, 158 do not receive state equalization money, not one penny,” he stated. “That’s 70,000 kids not being supported. That’s not who we are.”
Pillen asked the question, “What comes first, Custer County or Nebraska?” and said answers he’s received across the state have made for fascinating discussions. If the question, “What comes first, Omaha or Nebraska?” was posed, he said, “What do you want Omaha to say?” He used this to lead to discussion of needing an attitude adjustment in the Unicameral, saying, “We have to inspire our 49 representatives to start thinking ‘Nebraska.’ The transition can then take place.”
On the campaign trail now for 21 months, Pillen said as he was putting gas in his pickup purchased for the campaign trail and noted it had 99,524 miles and would be over 100,000 miles by election day. Even so, he commented that the campaign experience has been “ten times better than expected.”
If you want to know what’s great about Nebraska, Pillen said, ask someone who has moved here. “We lifers, we’re so dag-gone humble, we don’t say anything,” he said. “Ask someone new and they don’t hesitate. They say, ‘It’s the people.’”
He said he also said what he wants to see for state employees. “We’re going to be positive,” he said. “We’re going to realize we’re public servants.”
He noted that a meeting in Broken Bow on April 15 was when he kicked off his campaign outside of Lincoln and Omaha. With plans to return to eastern Nebraska after after One Box, it was noted this meeting in Broken Bow could be seen as the conclusion of out-state campaigning.
Pillen concluded his talk with where he began saying, “I will fight like heck for our kids.”
Jim Pillen is the Republican Candidate for Governor of Nebraska. The Democratic Candidate is Carol Blood. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, with polls open in Nebraska 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Central.
