The Independent Cattlemen of Nebraska (ICON) will hold their annual meeting in Broken Bow, Oct. 29, 2021 and will feature candidates who want to be the state’s next Governor. Several individuals have placed their names in nomination for the job. The Broken Bow visit will give voters an opportunity to get a first look at those who are seeking the job.
Republican candidates who have committed to participate in the forum include:
Senator Brett Lindstrom who was elected to the Legislature in 2014 to represent west Omaha. Lindstrom was a walk-on for the Nebraska Huskers and first ran for public office in 2012, when he competed with Congressman Lee Terry for the Republican nomination in the 2nd Congressional District. Lindstrom is seated on the powerful Revenue Committee which defines much of state tax policy.
Breland Ridenour, an IT technician who also resides in Omaha is a former resident of Belden, Nebraska but now residing in Omaha. Ridenour is a relative unknown but has made a significant effort to get out and visit with Republicans in rural parts of the state.
Democratic candidates who have committed to participate in the forum include:
Senator Carol Blood is the only declared candidate. Blood is a farm girl herself and currently resides in Bellevue, representing District 3. Blood has a long history of government involvement, serving on the City Council in Bellevue for eight years prior to being elected. Blood is chair of the Bellevue Farmer’s Market. Cattle producers were pleased when Senator Blood introduced a bill to prevent the use of the word “meat” for imitation products. She also served on the Redistricting Committee last month.
Independent candidates who have committed to participate in the forum include:
Michael Connely is an Independent and a resident of Lincoln. Connely is a disabled veteran with extensive overseas experience. His website indicates his interests are in prison reform and education. Connely believes his extensive military career has given him the leadership skills to drive Nebraska forward.
Unable to Attend:
Charles Herbster and Jim Pillen, both Republican candidates will be unable to attend citing prior commitments. Former Governor Dave Heineman (R) is also rumored to be considering a run to reclaim the governorship but has not declared at this time.
The ICON Convention will take place Friday Oct. 29 at the One Box Convention Center in Broken Bow, 1-9 p.m. CST. Registration starts at noon, Annual Meeting at 1 p.m., Governor Forum at 3 p.m., Break, cash bar opens at 5 p.m., Tax Relief Forum at 5:45 p.m., Supper & Benefit Auction at 7 p.m., Entertainment 8:15 p.m.
Full Convention $30.00 per person; Pre-Registered $25.00; Governor & Tax Forums Only $10.00 (Special room rates at the Cobblestone Hotel & Suites available.) For details, contact Maureen Cain at 308-880-1505 or e-mail IndependentCattlemen@gmail.com
The Independent Cattlemen of Nebraska (ICON) Represents, Promotes, and Protects the Interests of Nebraska’s Independent Cattle Producers and Feeders.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.