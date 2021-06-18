The jury was out for two hours and a few minutes when notice was given that a verdict in the Trent Ecsh trial was reached.
Trent Esch, 45, of Broken Bow was pronounced guilty of Count I, Murder in the first degree at 2:39 p.m.
During court, he admitted guilt to the other two counts, Felon in possession of a firearm and Using a weapon to commit felony.
Sentencing will be Thursday, Aug. 19 in Custer County District Court. First Degree carries a mandatory life sentence with no parole. A pre-sentence investigation has been ordered.
The jury began deliberations at 12:02 p.m. today (Friday, June 18, 2021) with notification of the jury reaching a verdict going out about 2:17 p.m. Jury instructions stated the verdict must be unanimous.
As the verdict on Count I - First Degree Murder was pronounced, there were audible sighs of relief from the gallery and some tears shed. Nearly 50 people were in the gallery to hear the verdict. In the lobby of the Justice Center, friends and family of Crystal Esch gave and received hugs.
During the reading of the verdicts, Esch remained stoic, saying nothing and not outwardly reacting.
Read more about the trial in the June 24 issue of the Custer County Chief.
