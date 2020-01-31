At 11:09 today (Friday, Jan. 31, 2020), the jury of three men and three women in the case of State of Nebraska v. Jonathon H. Berghorst delivered verdicts of guilty on both counts, Assault in the third degree and Oppression under color of office.
Custer County Judge Tami Schendt ordered a pre-sentencing investigation and set sentencing for April 9 at 1:30 p.m. in the Custer County courtroom.
There was little reaction in the courtroom. Berghorst left the courtroom with his attorney, family members and friends who were there when the verdict was read.
Both charges are misdemeanors, the assault being a Class 1 and Oppression being Class 2.
The charges stemmed from a fight behind a bar in downtown Broken Bow in the early morning hours of April 6, 2019 and interactions Berghorst had with Broken Bow police officers afterwards.
Jury deliberations began at 11:35 yesterday and ended at 5 p.m. when the jury reported they had reached a verdict on one count but not the other. The jury reconvened at 9 a.m. this morning and returned to the courtroom shortly after 11 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.