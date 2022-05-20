Yesterday (Thursday, May 19, 2022), the 201 East Fire at the Nebraska National Forest near Halsey, Neb. grew to an estimated 4,100 acres. Firefighters worked under extreme fire conditions with a Red Flag Warning issued for the entire day. The high temperatures, strong gusty winds, and extreme dry conditions resulted in the fire advancing two miles to the east and spreading to the south. As it moved south, it join with the rekindled Whitetail Fire. The two fires combining helped firefighters hold the fire north of the Dismal River. The Whitetail Fire had already burned and partially consumed the fuels between the 201 East Fire and the Dismal River, so as they met fire activity and progression slowed down.
Additional fire crews arrived yesterday to help reinforce fire line that has been established and to reinforce the perimeter. To do this, firefighters extinguish hot and smoldering material along the fire perimeter and cut down any hazard trees that may pose a safety risk to personnel on the ground. Smoke will continue to be visible from the interior of the fire as it continues to burn.
The weather forecast for today (05/20/22) is more favorable and we are no longer under a Red Flag Warning. With the weather change and the progress made yesterday, firefighters will concentrate today’s efforts on holding the fire within the established perimeter.
The Bessey Ranger District of the Nebraska National Forest near Halsey remains temporarily closed. Please remain aware of local conditions and do not enter the fire area. The use of drones is prohibited and if flown in the surrounding area, aircraft are grounded and this will slow progress. This closure is necessary to provide for public and firefighter safety as they manage this fire.
