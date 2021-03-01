Monday, March 1 is Nebraska's birthday. On March 1, 1867, Nebraska became the 37th state in the Union. Interestingly enough, by the count of the 2019 census, Nebraska ranked 37th in population of the 50 states with a 1,934,408 (wikipedia.com).
The Nebraska state bird is the Western Meadowlark; the state flower is the Goldenrod and the state motto is "Equality Before the Law." Our state insect is the honey bee; state fish is the Channel Catfish; and state mammal is the white-tailed deer. While milk is our official state beverage, Kool-Aid is the state soft drink! Our state grass is the Little Bluestem and the state tree is the Cottonwood. Nebraska is the only state in the Union with a one-house state legislature.
