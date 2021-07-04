This column by Mona Weatherly was originally published in the July 1, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief.
Two hundred and forty five years ago, our country became a nation. This weekend we have a chance to celebrate our freedom, our independence. And, this year, we have more reason than ever to celebrate and hold our country dear.
The Declaration of Independence was signed in 1776, however, it took years for the details of law and government to be worked out. In 1787, when leaving the Constitutional Congress, Ben Franklin was asked if the founding fathers had given the people a republic or monarchy. He is credited with answering, “We’ve given you a republic, if you can keep it.”
According to wikipeida.com, a republic is “a form of government in which ‘power is held by the people and their elected representatives.’”
I’ve heard a republic described as “fragile.” Not frail as in weak and delicate, but fragile as in “handle with care.”
At no time was that more evident in modern times than on Jan. 6 during the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. We saw our republic bruised and bent, yet beneath the fragility there is strength, and it did not break. Our rule of laws, a founding principle of our country, prevailed.
John Adams said a republic is “a government of laws and not of men.” This statement puzzled me so, as a student of history, I did some research. I now understand that Adams meant that all citizens, each and every one of us from the newest born babe to those who sit in our nation’s capitol, are subject to the same legal rules. No one person is above the law. Hence, a republic and not a monarchy.
Within that republic, we can take care of each other while at the same time, we can take care of our country. A milestone like a 245th birthday is a good time to decide to listen a little more, try to understand a little bit deeper and know our differences are far and away outweighed by our similarities.
The best similarity is that we can celebrate the United States’ 245th birthday this weekend.
Raise the flag a little higher and toss another firecracker. God bless America!
Happy Birthday, U.S.A! Here’s to many, many, many more.
