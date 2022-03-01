Happy birthday Nebraska

March 1, 2022 is the 155th anniversary of the statehood of Nebraska.
The following four paragraphs are condensed from the March 2, 1967 Custer County Chief, published one day after the centennial of the state. It shows the path to statehood for the Cornhusker State was not without challenges.
The idea of statehood for the territory of Nebraska was introduced in the Territorial House and Council 1859. It was brought to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1862 but did not pass. It was presented again in 1864 and 1865. On June 2, 1866, the people of the territory approved a state constitution by a majority of 3,938 to 3,838 votes.
In the 39th Congress, a bill for admission was approved on July 27. This was just before adjournment and Congress was unable to take further action when President Andrew Johnson killed the bill by a “pocket veto.”
In the next session of the 39th Congress, a bill for Nebraska statehood was introduced on Dec. 5, 1866 and by Jan. 16, 1967, had passed both bodies. President Johnson vetoed the bill but both the House and the Senate passed the act by the necessary two-third majority.
Governor Alvin Saunders called a special session of the State Legislature and on Feb. 21st, the Congressional act was approved. On Wednesday, March 1, 1867, President Johnson signed the proclamation admitting Nebraska as the 37th state in the Union.
Nebraska State Symbols include:
- State Bird - Western Meadowlark
- State Flower - Goldenrod
- State Gem - Blue Chalcedoney
- State Grass - Little Bluestem
- State Tree - Cottonwood
- State Fossil - Mammoth
- State Rock - Prairie agate
- State Mammal - Whitetail deer
- State Insect - Honeybee
- State Fish - Channel catfish
(nebraskaccess.nebraska.gov/statesymbols.asp)
Of interest, Nebraska dedicated the Cottonwood (Populus deltoides) as the official state treet in 1972, replacing the original choice made in 1937, the American elm (Ulmus Americana L.) (statesymbolsusa.org)
