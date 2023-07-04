Today, Tuesday, July 4 is Independence Day. Government offices, post offices, banks and other businesses will be closed. There will be no mail delivery. The Chief will be closed. We will open for business 8 a.m., Wednesday, July 5.
Independence Day Trivia (www.nationaltoday.com)
In the 1700s, there were 13 American colonies. Britain’s King George III placed increasing pressure on the colonies with draconian taxes and laws. The “final straw that broke the colonists’ backs” was the Stamp Act of 1765 which required a tax paid on any printed paper - newspapers, legal documents, ships’ papers, even playing cards. Tensions boiled over on March 5, 1770 during a street fight between colonists and British soldiers. The first American to die in the Revolution was 47 year-0ld Crispus Attucks, a Black man, who died along with three other colonists in that fight. In 1773, colonists disguised as Mohican Indians dumped tea into the Boston Harbor in protest of taxes. The first battles of the American Revolution occurred in April, 1775 . On July 4, 1776, the Continental Congress adopted the Declaration of Independence. The American Revolution officially ended Sept. 3, 1783. Thomas Jefferson and John Adams were the only two signers of the Declaration of Independence who later served as President. They both died on the same day, July 4, 1826, the 50th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.
Casualties of the American Revolution
According to https://veteranmuseum.net/research-revolutionary-war/, between 25,000 and 70,000 American Patriots died during active military service. Of these, approximately 6,800 were killed in battle, while at least 17,000 died from disease. The majority of the latter died while prisoners of war of the British, mostly in the prison ships in New York Harbor
