Happy Labor Day

This excerpt of a column by Mona Weatherly originally appeared in the Sept. 1, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
According to history.com, Labor Day was created by the labor movement in the late 19th century and became a federal holiday in 1894. The day pays tribute to the contributions and achievement of American workers and is traditionally observed the first Monday in September.
As we celebrate Labor Day - whether it be with a final weekend on the lake, a trip to the state fair, or busy with DIY projects around the house - let’s remember that there will be plenty of workers at their jobs on Monday. Some retail stores will be open as well as gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Then there are law enforcement, medical staff and others who also work the holiday. There’s a whole slew of workers out there working on the day set aside to recognize workers. If you happen to see one, give them a “thank you” for keeping things rolling even on a holiday.
So, hats off to those folks, as well all workers, as we celebrate Labor Day!
