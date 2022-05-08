To the women who bring love and caring to our lives, we here at the Chief offer sincere wishes for a "Happy Mother's Day!"
A bit of history of Mother's Day (nationaltoday.com)
Celebrations in honor of mothers go back to ancient times with the Greeks and Romans . However, the early Christian festival known as “Mothering Sunday" stands as the precursor to what we know as Mother's Day today. Many believed the faithful would return on this day to their “mother church”— the main church near their home — for a special service. The Mothering Sunday tradition shifted over time into a more secular holiday where children would give their mothers flowers and other gifts. This custom would blend into the American Mother’s Day in the 1930s and 1940s.
American author and poet Julia Ward Howe, who wrote “The Battle Hymn of the Republic,” launched a failed attempted to start a “Mother’s Day” celebration on June 2, 1872. Two decades later Howe suggested a Mother’s Day celebration every July 4. This also failed to take hold, but set the stage for a future attempt.
Anna Jarvis who neither married nor had children, organized the first official Mother’s Day celebration in May 1908. A Philadelphia department store owner named John Wanamaker lent his financial support to the cause. That same month thousands of people attended a Mother’s Day event at one of Wanamaker’s stores.
Jarvis soon lobbied to make Mother’s Day a national holiday — urging prominent Americans to join the effort. By 1912 many states, towns, and churches had adopted Mother’s Day as an annual event. President Wilson would soon establish the second Sunday in May as Mother’s Day in 1914. Hallmark began selling Mother’s Day cards in the early 1920s.
Jarvis eventually grew to resent the day's commercial appeal. As florists and greeting card companies began to cash in, she soured on the idea of a national day — urging people to stop buying flowers, cards and candies, spending most of her personal wealth hiring attorneys to file lawsuits against groups using the term “Mother’s Day” and trying to persuade the federal government to remove the day from the calendar.
