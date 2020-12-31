The staff and management of the Custer County Chief wish our readers and advertisers a most Happy New Year and thank you for your business and readership in 2020. We are looking forward to spending 2021 with you!
The offices of the Custer County Chief closed at noon on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020 and will be closed Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. We will re-open with normal hours Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.
- Mon-Thur 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Mon-Fri 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
- 308-872-2471
The deadline for ads and article submission is noon Monday to publish in the Thursday paper. Thank you and Happy New Year!
