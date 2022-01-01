Happy New Year!

This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock was originally published in the Dec. 30, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief.
What is a New Year’s Resolution?
The definition per Wikipedia: A New Year’s resolution is a tradition, most common in the Western World but also found in the Eastern World, in which a person resolves to continue good ...
Mostly at the top of the list is to lose weight, get in shape and be healthier. At www.fitandwell.com, they say people only keep to their resolutions for 17.8 days!
When you don’t make a goal in such a sort time, how do you feel? What does that do for how you feel about yourself?
I don’t do resolutions; I feel that each and every day you should be living your best life. I watch what I put into my body and what I do to my body each and every day and what I think about. It is a commitment I made years ago.
I do have an exercise plan. Is it perfect? No, but I do it and yes, I fall short at times, but I work on doing it better. When I stay at it, I feel better.
I eat, vegetables, drink a tasty veggie shake that I add blueberries to, many days of the week, I eat possibly at least seven eggs a week, I do eat bread but watch the preservatives that are in it. I eat beef, chicken (not much fish, I just don’t care for it that much). I look for a source of fresh cheese that does not have something in it I can’t pronounce. Fruits, mostly fresh. Then there is chocolate … mostly dark and in a small amount, I love my dark chocolate!!! I bake a lot, cut the sugar down. I do bake with white flour but watch the amount I actually eat. I don’t put a lot of chemicals into my body, I feel if your body was meant to consume ingredients you could not pronounce, then some of those products would have been around since the beginning of time.
Imagine this world without plastic. Imagine this world without soft drinks and other harmful items.
Is all that suppose to be called progress? Some days life just seems so complicated and yet when you put pressure on you to make a New Year’s Resolution, is it really worth it?
Just thank the good Lord each and every day for the day you have been given, be the best you can be to others. That could be the best New Year’s Resolution you make for yourself going forward.
Happy New Year!
