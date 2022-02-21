President’s Day is recognized in the United States on the third Monday in February.
The federal holiday is specifically for celebrating the birthday of the first U.S. president, George Washington, according to wikipedia.com.
Washington was born Feb. 11, 1731 (Old Style). Americans born prior to 1752, including Washington, have typically had their birthdays recognized according to the Gregorian calendar (New Style). Since Feb. 11 on the Old Style/Julian calendar is Feb. 22 on the New Style/Gregorian, Washington's birthday is today known as Feb. 22, 1732 (moved one year and 11 days from the Julian calendar).
The day is also a state holiday in most state with names ranging from Washington's Birthday, Presidents' Day, President's Day, Presidents Day, and Washington's and Lincoln's Birthday.The various states use 15 different names. Depending upon the specific law, the state holiday may officially celebrate Washington alone, Washington and Lincoln or some other combination of U.S. presidents (such as Washington and Thomas Jefferson, who was born in April). Abraham Lincoln was born Feb. 12, 1809.
There was a movement as early as the 1950s to use the day to honor not one specific president but rather honor the Office of the Presidency. It was in the mid-1980s that the name of the day shifted from “Washington’s Birthday” to “Presidents’ Day.”
Most government offices and banks will be closed Monday, Feb. 22. There will be no mail delivery.
