March 17 is the one day a year that anyone and everyone can claim to be Irish! The first official St. Patrick’s Day parade was held in Boston in 1737. New York held their first St. Paddy’s Day parade in 1762. Today, NYC has the biggest celebration with more than two million people lining the parade route. March 17 is also “Evacuation Day in Massachusetts,” commemorating March 17, 1776, the day when British troops evacuated the city during the American Revolutionary War.
