Today, March 17, is St. Patrick's Day, a day that has evolved into wearing green, having parades, dancing, drinking and celebrating Irish culture. It the feast day of St. Patrick in the Catholic Church.
St. Patrick is credited with bringing Christianity to Ireland and he is Ireland's patron saint. It's generally believed that St. Patrick died on March 17, 461.
Here are seven surprising facts about St. Patrick's Day from www.history.com.
- St. Patrick was actually born in Britain around 386 AD. As a teenager he was captured by Irish raiders. After six years in Ireland, he escaped back to Britain, eventually returning to Ireland as a Christian missionary.
- There were no snakes for St. Patrick to ban in Ireland. Research suggests that snakes never occupied the Emerald Isle. Between the water and the ice age, snakes never naturally inhabited Ireland.
- Leprechauns are based on Celtic fairies. In Celtic folktales, leprechauns are cranky souls responsible for mending the shoes of other fairies.
- The shamrock was considered a sacred plant that symbolized the arrival of spring. By the 17th century, it became the symbol of emerging Irish nationalism.
- The first St. Patrick's Day parade was held March 17, 1601 in a Spanish colony in what is now St. Augustine, Fla.
- The Irish were once scorned in America. Two million Irish, nearly a quarter of the Irish population, left Ireland for the United State during the potato blight in the mid-1800s. Irish refugees were often looked upon as unskilled and a drain on welfare budgets.
- Corn beef and cabbage, a meal that has become a St. Patrick's Day staple, was an American innovation. Ham and cabbage were traditional in Ireland however, corned beef offered an cheaper substitute for immigrants in America.
