Happy Valentine’s Day! Feb. 14 is a day when people are encouraged to shower the ones they love with love and tokens of affection.
It’s believed that in the late 400s, the day was named for patron saints named Valentine to take the place of pagan rituals that took place in the spring to celebrate fertility and purity.
In the 1400s, the day became associated with romance. In the 1800s, commercially produced Valentine’s Day card became the norm.
According to nationaltoday.com, however, Feb. 14 is about more than roses and love. It’s also “Read to Your Child Day,” “Pet Theft Awareness Day,” “National Donor Day,” “National Ferris Wheel Day,” “Library’s Lovers’ Day” and the all important, “National Clean Out Your Computer Day.”
So maybe as you sit down to enjoy a box of chocolates from an admirer, take a few moments to clear unwanted and unneeded apps and documents from your computer, phone, tablet or laptop!
