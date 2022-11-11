Veterans Day Nov 11 2022

Nearly 60 veterans and their guests stand to say the Pledge of Allegiance at the Broken Bow Elks Veteran's Appreciation Dinner and Seminar Wed. Nov. 9, 2022 at Fiesta Brava in Broken Bow, Neb.

 Mona Weatherly

Today, Nov. 11, 2022, is Veterans Day. Thank you, veterans, for your service, and for your continued dedication to our country. Banks, government offices and post offices will be closed. There will be no mail delivery.

