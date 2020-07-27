The 22nd annual Custer County Classic Bull Riding is tonight at 7:30 p.m. They are hard at it getting the arena in tip top shape after all the rain we have had this past week. Be sure to come. You won't want to miss it. This year's talent is bar none the best they have had. For photos and the story see the July 30 Custer County Chief edition and website at www.custercounntychief.com.
Hard at it Getting Ready for the 22nd Annual Custer County Classic Bull Riding Tonight
- Tim Conover
Tim Conover
Sports Editor
