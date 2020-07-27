Fairground Arena

The fairgrounds is getting ready for the 22nd Custer County Classic Bull Riding Monday night after all the rain there has been this past week.

The 22nd annual Custer County Classic Bull Riding is tonight at 7:30 p.m. They are hard at it getting  the arena in tip top shape after all the rain we have had this past week. Be sure to come. You won't want to miss it. This year's talent is bar none the best they have had. For photos and the story see the July 30 Custer County Chief edition and website at www.custercounntychief.com.

