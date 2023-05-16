1. Many bedding plants have not been outside before you purchased.
1. Many bedding plants have not been outside before you purchased.
2. Before planting, place new plants outside each day to harden or "toughen up" before planting.
3. Place in protected areas at first, and move further out into the full exposure daily.
4. Do this for two weeks before planting in the ground.
5. Bring plants inside in the case of a potential freeze.
6. Do not plant tomato, pepper, eggplant, cucumber, squash, or melon plants until the
