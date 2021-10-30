This column by Donnis Hueflte-Bullock was first published in the Oct. 28, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief.
We just finished the 2021 "Salute to Harvest" publication. Each and every year, Mona and I sit down well ahead of time and say, “What should we write about?” I will be honest, with having to double in on the sports information and layout, neither one of us had the most time to dive in a great detail for this year’s publication. Yet I do feel you will find it enjoyable.
I am glad Meghan G’Schwind had a chance to write an article, this way you can get to know her better.
As I was looking through the archive books of the Chief, I went through 1941, 1951, 1961, 1971 and 1981. I went page by page starting in September and ending at the end of the year, I was surprised how little information there was on Harvest in the area. I did find it very interesting the bit I did run across, especially the equipment.
When I was in school, out of my class of 27, only four lived in town and had no connection to a farm. The rest of us could share stories of driving tractors and trucks and helping our parents out in harvest.
Current days, with all the activities the farm students are involved in, they don’t have the time to be getting the true Harvest experience.
I had asked my Mom to look through her photos to get images of farming in the 1970s and 1980s. She did find a few. I know we had more but time was not on my side!
One photo she had was one I had taken on a ride around with my Dad, it was catching the corn going in the combine head. Mind you, this was a combine with no cab, just the metal bar I leaned on as I shot straight down! And yes, I never did fall off, thank the good Lord.
Even though we rode hours upon hours on open cabs, we escaped accidents!
To say comfort and safety has greatly improved would be an understatement. It used to be the driver of any farm equipment would sit on the seat with the tractor wheels moving right by them. I remember when the wheel guards were put in. We thought that was an accomplishment.
Then the first cab came and you had some protection from the sun and rain. You still had the dust as you needed the window cracked for ventilation if it was too hot. In the extra-cold time, the cab blocking the wind was a luxury!
Now the GPS, the extra jump seats, that are extremely comfortable, put all those improvements to shame.
I want to thank Jerry Safranek and the Tri-S group for allowing me to go to the field one day and photograph the current farm equipment. In 20 years as someone else looks back on articles in the Chief, I can’t help but wonder what changes they will see? History for 2021 has been recorded and will be archived for the future to look back on.
Digital subscribers, click e-Edition in the top menu to read the latest issue which is uploaded by 5 p.m. each Wednesday. Print subscribers, add digital access at no additional cost. Call 308-872-2471 with your email address. Subscribe to either print or digital. Click Subscribe on the top menu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.