The heavy snows forecast for southwestern and western Nebraska didn't materialize last night (03/27/23) though many places reported two to three inches. In northeast Colorado, there was a report of over seven inches. The forecast for today for Custer County is a high around 50 with gusty winds and sunny skies. Wednesday should see a high around 40 and, while Thursday is supposed to be partly cloudy, it may reach a high of 64. Then, brace yourself, there's a chance of a rain/snow mix on Friday as March exits. Sunny skies are to return on Saturday (04/01/23) with a high near 57.
Has spring (finally) arrived?
- Mona Weatherly (per the National Weather Service)
