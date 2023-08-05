Callaway Storm/BBQ

On the left, some of the damage the Callaway storm caused can be seen with an uprooted tree (top left) and a tree that was snapped in half (bottom left). On the right, people are lining up for a drink at the Pit BBQ (top right) and enjoying their meals with friends and family (bottom right).

 Donnis Hueftle-Bullock

This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock was originally published in the Aug. 3, 2023 issue of the Custer County Chief.

How many times do we see the news, feel bad for the people who had a weather-related event happen to them and then say, “I am so glad that did not happen in our area.”

