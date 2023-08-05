This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock was originally published in the Aug. 3, 2023 issue of the Custer County Chief.
How many times do we see the news, feel bad for the people who had a weather-related event happen to them and then say, “I am so glad that did not happen in our area.”
Who knew, when you went to bed on Friday, July 28, that the wee morning hours of July 29, would be so destructive? That is what happened for people in rural Oconto and in Callaway.
Trees that have stood the test of time, that have seen generations enjoy the shade they provided in Morgan Park and in many of the established homes, were gone in an instant.
That is a sight that makes you feel sick to your stomach. Of course, it could have been worse. It could have been a tornado and the homes could have been leveled as well as the trees. I guess there has to be a silver lining. For right now, the individuals who have spent the past several days with chain saws are weary, to say the least. They pitched in, neighbor helping neighbor, and made sure their town was put back in shape. Hats Off to all of you.
I also want to say Hats Off to the cooks, the sponsors and volunteers who made the 53rd Pit BBQ a success. The event is now called the Tuffy Winberg Memorial Free Pit BBQ. I have been in Broken Bow for 10 years now. I had the privilege to work directly with Tuffy, understanding every step of the BBQ. Tuffy was quite a Tuff, that is all I can say.
I looked around at the shear number of people who came to get a sandwich; the speed in which they all traveled through the line to first get their plate, napkin and spoon, then to the bean station, the pickles, sandwich, sauce, chips, drink and the dilly bar (21 cases). All in all, from start to finish it was under five minutes. Remarkable.
Would you like to pay the price for 1,625 pounds of beef? Look in a few weeks for the Thank You ad to all the donors. If you see any of them, make sure you say, “Thank you.” When you are invited into someone’s home, you always thank them for a meal, so do the same with the many sponsors who keep this time-honored fair tradition alive.
Over the years I have stopped and caught photos of the guys adding the wood to the pit on Sunday night or checked in after they have the meat out of the ground. Every year the taste and quality of the sandwiches amazes me. Over the past two years the cooking crew had to adjust to new pit. Then, this year with the rain in the middle of the night, there was extra anxiety as they worked to get the perfect coal base that resulted in an incredible beef sandwich.
Would you have the knowledge to slice 1,625 pounds of beef, then be able to make 2,320 sandwiches in under an hour and a half? Let’s look at the 126 volunteers, making the sandwiches, serving cleaning up. Many have served the same station for years!
So again, Hats Off to Callaway for caring to pitch in and clean up. Hats Off for all involved in the BBQ that made it possible now for the 53rd year.
