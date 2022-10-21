The Dave Haumont Family received an Award of Excellence from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission for their work and support of the annual Nebraska Youth Pressey Smallbore Silhouette Invitational. The award was presented this morning, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at its meeting at the Broken Bow Public Library.
Jeff Rawlinson, Communications Division Asst. Administrator, said, “There is no higher honor that working with the best people who share the same passions. Today we honor a family who represents the best of the passions (of shooting and youth hunter education).”
The Haumont family has coordinated the annual Pressey Smallbore Silhouette Invitational for 34 years of the event’s more than 45 years in existence. The longest running organized youth shooting event in the state, the Pressey Smallbore is free and open to youth 11 years and older who have successfully completed Hunter Education and who have not yet graduated high school. Rawlinson said it is a family event and the Haumonts have also made the organization of it a family event with Dave and Deb first involved, then son and wife Matt and Lynn and now daughter and husband Wendi and Adam Glendy involved. “The Haumont family has a legacy of supporting the shooting sports,” Rawlinson said. “The Nebraska Game and Parks extends its gratitude and praise.”
Dave Haumont thanked the commission and acknowledged their support of the event. Speaking of the shooting range, he said, “You really don’t know know what you have. It’s always mowed and it’s always beautiful.” He added, “It’s nice to be recognized but I really appreciate your support.”
