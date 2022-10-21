Haumont family Oct 21 2022 Nebraska Game and Parks Dave Deb Matt Wendi

Pictured from left are Pat Berggren of Broken Bow, Commissioner, District 6; Robert Allen of Eustis, Commissioner, District 5; Jeff Rawlinson, Communications Division Assistant Administrator; Tim McCoy, Nebraska Game and Parks Director; Lynn Haumont holding Eleyanna Haumont; Adam Glendy; Matt Haumont; Dylan Glendy; Dave Haumont; Bereket Glendy; Deb Haumont; Eyerusalem Glendy; and Wendi Glendy. (Oct. 22, 2022)

 Mona Weatherly

The Dave Haumont Family received an Award of Excellence from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission for their work and support of the annual Nebraska Youth Pressey Smallbore Silhouette Invitational. The award was presented this morning, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at its meeting at the Broken Bow Public Library.

Jeff Rawlinson, Communications Division Asst. Administrator, said, “There is no higher honor that working with the best people who share the same passions. Today we honor a family who represents the best of the passions (of shooting and youth hunter education).”

