Weather July 17 2023

It's suggested to have multiple ways to receive weather warnings and alerts as scattered thunderstorms continue to be the forecast for much of Nebraska this evening and night (Monday, July 17, 2023). The National Weather Service says that the greatest threat for severe weather is north and east of a line from Alliance to Stapleton to Grand Island.  Some thunderstorms may bring with them very large hail (up to 2 inches in diameter), damaging winds (up to 70 mph), frequent lightning and locally heavy rainfall. The majority of the storms may occur after dark. While the risks are spread across Nebraska, the greatest risk of large hail and damaging winds are from Chadron to Valentine and south into the Sandhills. The NWS says at this time (Monday afternoon), tornadoes are not anticipated.

