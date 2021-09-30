There will be free hazardous waste disposal in Broken Bow and Ansley this Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
Broken Bow - Custer Transfer Station, 8-10 a.m. Computers will be accepted at the Broken Bow site.
Ansley - Ansley Municipal Building parking lot, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. (noon). Computers will not be accepted in Ansley.
Acceptable items : Yard and garden chemicals; pesticides, herbicides, flammables; paints and thinners, auto products, used oil, antifreeze, household products and cleaning chemicals, Mercury, and batteries; auto, lead acid and/or rechargeable, titanium, cadmium and nickel halide and florescent light bulbs.
Unacceptable items: Infectious waste and needles, radioactive waste, asbestos, oil or paint containing PCBs, high school labs, appliances, construction waste and tires. No computers except at Broken Bow site.
Materials should be delivered in sturdy, disposable containers labeled according to contents and no larger than 5 gallon or 50 lbs. The HHW program reserves the right to reject any materials.
This free collection is made possible by Lexington Area Solid Waste Agency, the Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality’s Waste Reduction and Recycling Incentive Grants Program and local volunteers.
Other dates and locations are
Friday, October 1, 2021: Ainsworth – KBR Transfer Station • 3:30 PM – 5 PM
Friday, October 8, 2021: Lexington - City Service Building • 9 AM - 10:30 AM; Cozad - Recycling and Disposal Site • 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM; and Gothenburg – City Maintenance Facility • 2 PM - 3 PM
