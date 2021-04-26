The Custer County Ag Society is excited to announce that Chancey Williams will be headlining the Custer County Concert Wednesday, Aug. 4 during the Custer County Fair.
Chancey Williams, along with special guests, Sam Cox Band and Borderline, will take center stage at Trotter Arena at 7 p.m. CST.
Gates will open at 6 p.m. Tickets are available online at http://www.outhousetickets.com/Event/17348-Custer_County_Concert/.
Prices are $15 for Advance General Admission, $20 for VIP. The day of the show prices are $20 for General Admission and $25 for VIP.
This will be an outstanding show that you will not want to miss!
Saddle bronc rider turned neo-traditional country music sensation, Williams has gone from competing on horseback to performing on center stage at major rodeos, festivals, and venues throughout the United States. He is the only artist besides Chris LeDoux to both ride and perform on stage at the world’s largest outdoor rodeo, known as “The Daddy of ‘Em All,” Cheyenne Frontier Days, and is the next authentic cowboy of country music.
Williams is a successful bronc rider, qualifying for the National High School Rodeo Finals, twice at the College National Finals and winning two rounds at Cheyenne Frontier Days.
He debuted his highly anticipated new album, 3RD STREET, at No. 5 on the iTunes Country Albums chart. Produced by country music hitmaker, Trent Willmon, the full- length album is sure to resonate with country music fans of all ages. Williams co-wrote eight of the album’s tracks from the reminiscent throwback tune “College,” to upbeat anthems like “The World Needs More Cowboys” and “Tonight We’re Drinkin’” to raw, stripped-down ballads like “Let It Go.”
The magic of 3RD STREET really shines through on the band’s brilliant remake of iconic Dan Seals & Marie Osmond duet “Meet me in Montana,” featuring Brooke Latka.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.