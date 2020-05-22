The 2020 Healing Hearts & Families Gala that was rescheduled for May 20 from March due to COVID-19 concerns has been canceled, according to Executive Director Suellen Koepke. The 2021 Gala has been scheduled for March 20.
The announcement from Healing Hearts & Families released May 21, 2020 is as follows.
It is with deep regret due to the limitations established for gatherings implemented because of the spread of COVID-19 we have made the decision to cancel our 2020 Healing Hearts & Families annual gala. We have scheduled the 2021 Gala to be held on March 20 at the Nebraska One Box Convention Center in Broken Bow, Neb.
As you know the gala is our main source of funds. Our organization covers over 7,000 square miles and serves victims of domestic and sexual violence, and sex trafficking in Blaine, Custer, Garfield, Greeley, Loup, Sherman, Valley and Wheeler.
Although the event has been cancelled the need for services has not diminished. Our employees continue to work from home and the phone lines are being monitored by staff members 24/7. We ask that you please consider making your 2020 donation to Healing Hearts & Families.
For more information contact our office at 308-872-2420.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.