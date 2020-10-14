Healing Hearts & Families received a donation of children's books today (Wed. Oct 14, 2020). The books are a gift from the Legislative League and were delivered by Nebraska State Senator Matt Williams on behalf of his wife, Susan Williams, who is the outgoing president of the Legislative League.
"Every year the League fund raises and this year they gathered children's books for organizations like this," Williams said as he presented the books.
Suellen Koepke, Executive Directory for Healing Hearts & Families, said the books will be given to youth when their mothers come in the center for services.
Healing Hearts and Families is a non-profit organization to assist survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, bullying and sex-trafficking. It serves a eight county region - Blaine, Custer, Garfield, Greeley, Loup, Sherman, Valley and Wheeler.
Staff members said that the need for their services have increases dramatically in the past several months. Executive Director Suellen Koepke said the therapists have been very busy during these past months of COVID-19. There has been an increase nation wide in domestic violence. Koepke cited contributing factors such as society in turmoil, economic uncertainty, COVID-19 and mental health issues.
Those wanting information on therapy or assistance can call the office of Healing Hearts and Families at 308-872-2420. For assistance in a crisis, call 800-942-4040.
Due to the increase in services that the organization is providing, the organization could use gift cards for gas, fast foods and groceries to help those needing assistance. To arrange a donation, contact the office at 308-872-2420.
