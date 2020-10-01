HOSA students blood drive Sept 30 2020 Madison Jackson Abby Flint Ava Williams

Assisting at the Sept. 30 blood drive are Madison Jackson, Abby Flint and Ava Williams. Also assisting but not pictured were Kaya Scott, Molly Staples and Kallie White.

 Mona Weatherly

Members of HOSA-Future Health Care Professionals helped at the blood drive at the Broken Bow Municipal Building Sept. 30.

Assisting at the blood drive is a way for students to learn more about the health care field as well as raise money for scholarships.

Ava Williams, a Junior at Broken Bow High School, said, "It's a good opportunity to learn more and to get experience." She is planning to study radiology after high school.

The next blood drive at the Municipal Building is Oct. 7, 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

