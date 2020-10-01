Members of HOSA-Future Health Care Professionals helped at the blood drive at the Broken Bow Municipal Building Sept. 30.
Assisting at the blood drive is a way for students to learn more about the health care field as well as raise money for scholarships.
Ava Williams, a Junior at Broken Bow High School, said, "It's a good opportunity to learn more and to get experience." She is planning to study radiology after high school.
The next blood drive at the Municipal Building is Oct. 7, 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
