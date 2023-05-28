Swimming pool

Nebraska DHHS - LINCOLN, NE. - May 25, 2023 - Swimming and other water activities are a fun and healthy way to stay active while spending quality time with family and friends during summer in Nebraska. Healthy and Safe Swimming Week (the last week in May) aims to give Nebraskans the information they need to maximize the health benefits of swimming and other water-based activities while minimizing the risk of illness and injury.

Contaminated water can make individuals sick if swallowed and should be avoided. Although chlorine kills most germs, the germ Cryptosporidium (or crypto) can survive in treated water for more than seven days. To avoid contamination, it is advised to stay out of the water when sick with diarrhea, shower before getting in the water, and take children on bathroom breaks every hour. Additionally, the CDC recommends drying ears thoroughly with a towel when getting out of the water.

