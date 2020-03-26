We at the Custer County Chief thank Glen and Linda Ann Emert, Tena Marie Long, and Deb Kennedy and Joni Kaczanowski at the Broken Bow Chamber for participating in "Hearts for Health Care Workers."
Decorate your front door with pink hearts to show your appreciation for the health care workers who are on the front line of the COVID-19 health crisis. Take a photo and send it to generalmanager@custercountychief.com and we'll share it on our website and Facebook page. And your photo just may make it into the Custer County Chief!
