Check out this week's issue of the Custer County Chief for another photo of Hearts for Health Care Providers.
Decorate your front door or windows with pink hearts to show support for the health care providers - doctors, nurses, techs, assistants, receptionists, EMS, everyone who is on the the front line of the COIVD-19 crisis. Take a photo and send it to the Custer County Chief. Your photo may end up in the newspaper. Just tell us who is in the photo with the pink hearts and show support for our health care friends and neighbors.
Send photos to chiefnews@custercountychief.com.
