The Heat Advisory issued by the National Weather Service continues until 7 p.m. Central today (June 20, 2022) for Loup, Wheeler, Garfield, Boyd, Custer and Holt Counties. Heat index vaues of 100 degrees are possible.
Take precautions if you work or spend time outdoors.
The potential for rain and/or thunderstorms will increase through the afternoon/evening hours today with some storms strong to severe. The greatest threat is across north Central Nebraska. Hazards include large hail, damaging wind and frequent lightning. The time frame for the greatest concern of severe weather is 3 - 10 p.m. Central.
If you are outdoors and there is thunder or lightning, seek shelter. (See second graphic).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.