The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for much of central, north central and southwestern Nebraska for today (June 16, 2021).
Afternoon high temperatures will be between 100 and 105 degrees F.
The Heat Advisory is in effect from 1 p.m. CDT/Noon MDT to 8 p.m. CDT/7 p.m. MDT.
The advisory is for areas of the Sandhills, north central Nebraska and southwestern Nebraska however all of western and north central Nebraska will experience hot temperatures.
