The combination of very hot temperatures and higher humidity will results in heat index values of 100 degrees or greater across Northern Nebraska this afternoon and early evening. The condition will continue into Tuesday.
A Heat Advisory is in effect today (Monday, Aug. 24, 2020) from 1 p.m. CDT/noon MDT to 8 p.m. CDT/7 p.m. MDT for the following counties in Nebraska: Eastern Cherry-Keya Paha-Boyd-Brown-Rock-Holt-Western Cherry iIncluding the cities of Valentine, Springview, Spencer, Butte, Lynch, Ainsworth, Bassett, Rose, Oneill, Atkinson, Cody, Eli, Merriman, and Kilgore.
Heat index values greater than 100 expected. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
- Drink plenty of fluids
- Stay in an air-conditioned room
- Stay out of the sun
- Check up on relatives and neighbors.
- Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
- Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
- Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
- rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1 if it occurs.
