A Heat Advisory will be in effect from NOON CDT /11 AM MDT/ TUESDAY TO 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ WEDNESDAY.
It is for the following Nebraska counties Eastern Cherry-Keya Paha-Boyd-Brown-Rock-Holt-Thomas-Blaine-Loup- Garfield-Wheeler-Logan-Custer-Lincoln-Hayes-Frontier- Western Cherry including the cities of Valentine, Springview, Spencer, Butte, Lynch, Ainsworth, Bassett, Rose, Oneill, Atkinson, Thedford, Halsey, Dunning, Purdum, Brewster, Taylor, Burwell, Bartlett, Ericson, Stapleton, Broken Bow, North Platte, Hayes Center, Curtis, Eustis, Maywood, Cody, Eli, Merriman, and Kilgore
Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will be a multi-day event with increasing heat index values expected on Wednesday before cooler weather arrives for Thursday and beyond.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Today (Monday, July 26, 2021) the forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 93 for central Nebraska.
