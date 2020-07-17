The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for 2 p.m. CDT /1 p.m. MDT this afternoon to to 8 p.m. CDT /7 p.m. MDT this evening Friday July 17, 2020
It is for the following counties in Nebraska: Eastern Cherry-Keya Paha-Boyd-Brown-Rock-Holt-Hooker-Thomas-Blaine-Loup-Garfield-Wheeler-McPherson-Logan-Custer-Lincoln-Hayes-Frontier and includes the cities of Valentine, Springview, Spencer, Butte, Lynch, Ainsworth, Bassett, Rose, Oneill, Atkinson, Mullen, Thedford, Halsey, Dunning, Purdum, Brewster, Taylor, Burwell, Bartlett, Ericson, Tryon, Ringgold, Stapleton, Broken Bow, North Platte, Hayes Center, Curtis, Eustis, and Maywood.
Heat index values in the upper 90s to lower 100s are likely. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
