The National Weather Service has issued a HEAT ADVISORY for much of Nebraska. It goes into effect at 1 p.m. CT today (Monday, July 24, 2023) and ends tomorrow at 10 p.m. CT. Counties included are Logan, Custer, Keith, Perkins, Lincoln, Chase, Hayes and Frontier. Hot temperatures combined with humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. Today, Monday, July 24, 2023, will be the first of many hot, hot days across the area. The NWS recommends paying attention to forecast updates as there could be potentially dangerous heat index values extending into western and north central Nebraska through Thursday. Broken Bow could see a temperature as high as 103 on Tuesday.
Heat Advisory issued for temps at the century mark
