The first few days of the Custer County Fair had great weather with temps in the 80s. For the remainder of the week, however, temps return to the 90s with a possible 101 in Broken Bow on Tuesday (Aug. 2, 2022).
The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for much of central Nebraska and the eastern half of Nebraska, including Custer County for Tuesday, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Central time. High temperatures could reach 100 to 105 degrees F.
