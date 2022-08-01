Weather Aug 1 2022
National Weather Service

The first few days of the Custer County Fair had great weather with temps in the 80s. For the remainder of the week, however, temps return to the 90s with a possible 101 in Broken Bow on Tuesday (Aug. 2, 2022).

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for much of central Nebraska and the eastern half of Nebraska, including Custer County for Tuesday, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Central time. High temperatures could reach 100 to 105 degrees F.

