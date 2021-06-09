The combination of temperatures and humidity will result in heat indices near 100 degrees F on Thursday afternoon (June 10, 2021).
HEAT ADVISORY
A Heat Advisory has been issued for Thursday (061021) for 1 p.m. CDT/12 noon MDT to 8 p.m. CDT/7 p.m. MDT for the following counties in Nebraska: Eastern Cherry-Keya Paha-Boyd-Brown-Rock-Holt-Thomas-Blaine-Loup-Garfield-Wheeler-McPherson-Logan-Custer-Lincoln-Hayes-Frontier including the cities of Valentine, Springview, Spencer, Butte, Lynch, Ainsworth, Bassett, Rose, Oneill, Atkinson, Thedford, Halsey, Dunning, Purdum, Brewster, Taylor, Burwell, Bartlett, Ericson, Tryon, Ringgold, Stapleton, Broken Bow, North Platte, Hayes Center, Curtis, Eustis, and Maywood.
Heat index values around 100 expected. Combination of hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
SEVERE WEATHER
Severe thunderstorms are expected Thursday night into early Friday morning, with the enhanced risks of storms in far north central Nebraska. A light risk of storms covers most of Nebraska. Main concerns are large hail (greater than one inch in diameter), strong winds gusts (greater than 60 mph) and locally heavy rainfall. The greatest threat for severe weather will be after 7 p.m. Thursday.
